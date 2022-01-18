You’ve been cleaning your house incorrectly – an expert reveals six steps to eliminate odors in your home.

Nobody wants to come home to a house that stinks.

Caroline, a cleaning expert, revealed six inexpensive ways to spruce up your space with items you probably already have on hand.

Place an open box of baking soda on the shelf of your refrigerator to eliminate odors.

Baking soda will absorb the odor from your refrigerator and make it smell better in just a few days.

Replace the box every three months, or sooner if it has absorbed too much.

There’s nothing like slipping into a clean, cozy, and fragrant bed.

To keep your sheets fresh, Caroline suggests making your own linen spray.

In a spray bottle, combine two tablespoons vodka, two cups distilled water, and 15 drops of your favorite essential oils, and spritz over your bedsheets.

You’ll never want to leave the house with the scent of your stovetop potpourri.

In a pot, combine two cups of water, orange slices, and a cinnamon stick, and cook for a few hours on the stovetop.

Your home will smell amazing from the ground up if you add essential oils to your vacuum.

Squeeze a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the dust container of your vacuum.

As you clean your home’s carpets and rugs, your vacuum will emit a pleasant scent.

“The essential oils in the vacuum is *chefs kiss*,” says one commenter, and “Ooh I love the vacuum idea!” says another.

“Lavender essential oils are the safest for both cats and dogs,” Caroline wrote on a piece of paper.

Sprinkle baking soda into the insoles of your sneakers to get rid of sweaty, cheesy odors.

Allow the baking soda to deodorize the shoes overnight.

In the morning, toss out any leftover baking soda from your sneakers.

Caroline’s most basic cleaning tip is to simply open a window.

Even if it’s only for a few minutes at a time, bringing in fresh hair can help to eliminate strong, foul odors.

Looking for more ways to keep your house smelling fresh? Leaving fabric softener in a bowl of water can keep your house smelling fresh for days, and some people say they can’t get enough of it.

