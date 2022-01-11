You’ve been cleaning your house incorrectly…here’s how to ensure it smells great and lasts for a long time.

You’ve been cleaning your house incorrectly…here’s how to make it smell great and last longer.

A CLEANING whiz has revealed the key to keeping her home smelling fresh for days – and it’s a lot easier than you might think.

All you need, according to the TikTok account @vicolsfamilyhouse, is a bit of fabric softener mixed with a bowl of water and other cleaning supplies.

She added that using this simple trick, your house will smell like freshly laundered clothes.

She also showed how to wipe various surfaces with the mixture, claiming that it works well.

To those worried that it would leave a sticky residue, the cleaning expert assured them that it wouldn’t if done correctly and the water to fabric softener ratio wasn’t off.

”I TRIED IT ANDAMP; GUESS WHAT..MY VISITORS COULDN’T STOP COMPLEMENTING HOW FRESH MY HOUSE SMELLS,” one fan said.

Another added, ”I did this right before our move out inspection.’

”It smelled incredible in here!”

Despite the positive feedback, some viewers were concerned about the potential dangers, such as this person: ”Fabric softener is flammable, poisonous to inhale, it destroys even dry wall, that’s how toxic it is.”

”What makes you think you’d use it on furniture?”

”It will leave a waxy film on everything,” I reasoned.

”Use at your own risk,” says the warning.

”This is especially dangerous for people with pets!” someone warned.

”The toxic residue left behind will be picked up by your pet.”

MOP BOMBS are also being used by cleaning enthusiasts to spruce up their floors and make their homes smell great.

Meanwhile, a cleaning whiz reveals a £2 hack for refreshing mouldy grout without scrubbing.

Mum also demonstrates her clever ‘610’ cleaning method, which ensures that the house is always spotless and that no corner is overlooked.