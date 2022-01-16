You’ve been cleaning your kitchen incorrectly – here are five kitchen hacks you should implement immediately.

You’ve been cleaning your kitchen incorrectly – here are five hacks you should incorporate into your routine.

When there’s oil splattering all over the place and food falling into small crevices, it’s difficult to keep a spotless kitchen.

However, if you know exactly what you need to do and where you need to clean, it is entirely possible.

Here are five easy-to-follow guidelines for keeping your kitchen clean:

That space between the stove and the counter is one area of the kitchen where you have most likely been neglecting.

No matter how hard you try, food gets through.

Let’s not even get started on the splatter stains that have most likely accumulated over the years.

Take some time to safely remove your stove, vacuum up the food splatters on the floor, and scrub away the stains.

You won’t be sorry.

Sorry, but there is a specific order in which you should wash your dishes: start with the glasses and work your way down to the baking trays.

“To keep your water and dishes as clean as possible during the washing process, start with glasses, then lightly soiled dishes like mugs, saucers, and side plates,” according to Good Housekeeping.

“After that, wash the large eating plates and cutlery.”

Serveware, pans, and roasting tins should all last.”

Furthermore, marigolds (washing up gloves) are a must because they allow you to use much hotter water, which makes it easier to dissolve stubborn grease and grime.

Finally, salt and baking powder are your best friends if you’re dealing with stubborn grease on your pots and pans.

You can put the dishes in the dishwasher instead of doing them by hand if you prefer.

But, before you do that, make sure you know how to load it properly so it can perform at its best.

“Are you tired of opening the dishwasher to find that all of the lightweight plastic bowls, lids, and cups have been flipped over during the cycle, leaving them filled with gunky water?” a Reddit user asked.

“Keep these items from tipping over by using extra-large rubber bands.”

“Even if I don’t use them for a particular load, I always have two of them in my dishwasher.”

They’re fantastic!”

A photo of a black plastic dish held down by an elastic band attached to the plate rack was also shared by the user.

Users speculated in the comments section of the post what would happen if the band detached and became entangled in the dishwasher’s inner workings.

The poster, on the other hand, insisted on using the elastic band trick…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.