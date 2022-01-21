You’ve been cleaning your kitchen incorrectly – my simple methods only require three common household items.

My simple tricks only require three common household ingredients, so you’ve been cleaning your kitchen incorrectly.

You can clean pots, pans, cutting boards, and many other common kitchen items with just three common household ingredients that you probably already have.

Armen, a cleaning expert, posted a video on social media revealing 10 inexpensive cleaning hacks, providing you with all the assistance you’ll need to see your cleanest kitchen yet.

Cleaning your kitchen is now a breeze with the help of lemon, baking soda, and vinegar.

Armen shared a method for removing stubborn grease and stains from pots and pans.

Half a lemon, baking soda, and vinegar should be combined in a pot and brought to a boil, according to him.

With a simple scrub, you’ll be able to remove all of the residues.

You can now bring your favorite cutting boards back to life and watch stains fade away.

Armen recommended putting salt on top of the stain and then scrubbing with half a lemon to remove stains from wooden cutting boards.

Add baking soda and vinegar to plastic cutting boards, then scrub with half a lemon.

It can be difficult to wash out measuring cups when using sticky ingredients like honey or syrup.

Spray the inside of your measuring cup with cooking spray before filling it with sticky ingredients.

The same rules apply to using a cheese grater with ease.

Before shredding the cheese, spray the grater with cooking spray to keep the shreds from getting stuck in the blades.

Descaling your kettle removes minerals from hard water.

Simply pour in the vinegar and bring to a boil.

Allow the kettle to sit for an hour and it will be as good as new.

Housekeeping experts recommend descaling your kettle four times a year if you use it every day.

Armen then suggested making a cleaning paste with baking soda and vinegar to easily remove oven grease.

Apply the mixture to any grease on the inside of your oven with a sponge.

After that, pour one cup of vinegar into an oven-safe bowl and bake it for one hour on low heat.

Scrub the interior and wave goodbye to the grease.

Armen demonstrated how to unclog drains quickly and easily with only baking soda and vinegar.

Pour both ingredients into the clogged sink and wait five minutes for the mixture to settle.

Watch your drain clear out as you pour in hot water.

Add vinegar and half a lemon to a microwave-safe bowl and heat for one minute.

Remove the bowl and wipe down any food or stains on the inside of the microwave with ease.

