You’ve been cleaning your mirrors incorrectly – here’s the 2p hack for streak-free mirrors every time.

You’ve been cleaning your mirrors incorrectly – the 2p hack to streak-free mirrors every time

GETTING YOUR MIRRORS TO THEIR PERFECT SHARPNESS MAY SEEM IMPOSSIBLE.

That’s no longer the case, thanks to cleaning expert Melissa Maker, who shares her best tip for cleaning and polishing mirrors.

Melissa, who lives in Toronto, has 120k Instagram followers and 1.85 million YouTube subscribers.

She used to despise cleaning but now runs her own cleaning company, Clean My Space.

This 2p cleaning tip only requires the tiniest amount of baking soda.

The white powder is ideal for getting rid of any unwanted’stickiness’ or’residue’ from your glass surfaces.

Melissa recommends dampening a microfibre cloth and adding a teaspoon of baking soda (approximately 2p).

Then clean the area in an “S pattern” from the top to the bottom of the mirror.

Finally, rinse or wipe the glass to remove the baking soda residue.

Melissa’s favorite cleaning product is baking soda, which she described as her “favorite inexpensive cleaning product” in an interview with viewers.

A tub of baking soda is inexpensive and appears in many of her baking soda cleaning hacks.

“Baking Soda is one of the most useful cleaning substances on the planet, whether you’re looking to deodorize an area, add abrasion to a cleaning solution, brighten and whiten almost anything, or wash, scour, and clean a bunch of things around your home!” Melissa explained in a recent YouTube video.

“The baking soda, as the first step, will help lift off any sticky stuff that would otherwise make your glass dirty and look or feel streaky,” Melissa explained.

