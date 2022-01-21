You’ve been cleaning your pots and pans incorrectly – you can actually remove rust stains with produce.

THE EXISTENCE OF RUST ON POTS AND PANS DOESN’T ENSURE THAT THEY WILL BE USED.

This clever hack will help get rid of any flaky reddish- or yellowish-brown coating of gunk without the use of expensive rust removers.

The key is a potato.

Potatoes, according to The Daily Express, are a natural option for rust removal.

The hack is extremely easy to implement and can be applied to any kitchen cookware.

To begin, wash the rusted pot or pan to remove any grease or grime.

Cut your potato in half and dip the sliced end in soap or baking soda.

Then scrub all the rusted areas of your pot or pan with the same end.

Cut off the portion of the potato that is starting to wither away so you can keep scrubbing away at the rust until it is completely gone.

All that’s left now is to dry the pan.

This isn’t the only ingenious way to clean pots.

Another cleaning expert shared a simple method for removing the nasty grease that didn’t require much scrubbing.

The first step was to add some salt and a generous amount of baking powder.

After that, add a small amount of dish soap, cover it with a few tissues, and then add white vinegar.

Remove the wet tissues after everything has been mixed together.

The grease should have been mopped up by now with the tissues.

Finally, use the remaining liquid to clean and rinse the pan’s bottom.