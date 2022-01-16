You’ve been cleaning your rug incorrectly – these common household items will restore it to new condition without the use of a dry cleaner.

If your area rug still feels dirty after you’ve vacuumed it, you’ve probably cleaned it incorrectly.

However, instead of going to the dry cleaners, you can deep clean your rug at home with common household items.

Remember to check the label first and make sure you’re following the manufacturer’s instructions before restoring your rug to its former glory.

To begin, the rug must be free of dirt and debris.

You can either vacuum both sides or shake the rug outside.

Ensure that all debris, including pet hair, is removed.

You can buy and use a specific cleaning solution, such as rug shampoo, depending on the type of rug you have.

A mild dish or laundry detergent mixed with warm water, on the other hand, should suffice.

Before you begin scrubbing with any cleaning solution, perform a color test to ensure that it will not bleed.

Test the solution on a rug corner.

Once you’ve determined that the material is colorfast, work the cleaning solution into a lather on the rug with a sponge or a soft-bristle brush.

Allow five minutes for the cleaner to lift the dirt from the rug before thoroughly rinsing with a hose or buckets of clean water.

You’re done rinsing when the runoff water is crystal clear, and it’s time to start removing the excess water from the rug.

To help the rug dry faster, use a squeegee or a wet-dry vacuum.

Allow both sides of the rug to air out as it dries.

This process can be accelerated with the help of fans.

Before putting the rug back on the floor, make sure it’s completely dry.

If you have a jute, shaggy, fluffy, or deep pile rug, you might have problems.

Because these rugs don’t respond well to water, you’ll need to use a method other than the one listed above.

Use a dry shampoo, such as carpet cleaning power, on fluffy rugs.

Allow it to sit for a few hours in your rug to freshen and clean the fibers.

After that, shake the rug and vacuum up any powder that has remained.

Congratulations! Your rug looks brand new, and it only cost you a few dollars.

See how an expert uses baking soda to clean almost anything, from your mattress to your kitchen drain, for more cleaning advice.

