You’ve been cleaning your saucepans incorrectly – a Mrs Hinch fan shares a 7p hack for quickly clearing burnt-on grime.

You’ve been cleaning your saucepans incorrectly – a fan of Mrs Hinch shares a 7p hack for quickly removing burnt-on grime.

If you think the only way to get the tough grease off your pots and pans is to scrub them with all your might, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.

Mrs Hinch’s fan has shared a quick and easy way to remove burnt-on grime for just 7p.

One woman shared the brilliant hack on one of the many designated “Mrs Hinch” Facebook groups.

One woman asked, “What’s the best thing to get this saucepan clean?” in Mrs Hinch’s cleaning tips and tricks forum.

She went on to say, “Any tips would be fantastic.”

The post drew a variety of responses, but the most popular suggestion was for the woman to use just one dishwasher tablet.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Mine was a billion times worse than this,” one woman said. “I put a dishwasher tablet in and left it overnight in boiling water and it came off without a scrub.”

“Bring to a boil with a dishwasher tablet,” suggested another member of the group.

“Scrub with a wet dishwasher tablet,” a third suggested.

Dishwasher tablets clean more than just your dishes and save you money, as we previously discussed.

We know about the cheapest, which is 40 tablets for £2.99 at Aldi.

This works out to about 7p per table.

Others suggested scrubbing the grime off the pot with the pink stuff.

“Pink stuff paste,” says the narrator of the story.

“Leave for a couple of hours, then rub away with some scrunched up tin foil,” one group member suggested.

“Pink stuff paste or a cream cleaner x,” another added.

“Pink stuff, rub it on, wait a while, then scrub it off,” said a third.

Check out this video on how to clean a rug with a saucepan lid if you’re into household hacks.

If you’re interested in learning more about this cleaning hack, check out this article where a mother explains how she gets rid of bad bathroom odors.

If you enjoy mum hacks that help you organize your home, you’ll enjoy this article on how to help kids keep their pen lids.