You’ve been cleaning your shower incorrectly – mom reveals the three steps she takes to keep it spotless.

You’ve been cleaning your shower incorrectly – mom reveals the three things she does to keep it sparkling all the time.

WASHING UP IN A GROSS SHOWER MAKES IT HARD TO FEEL CLEAN.

Why not use these three tips to remove layers of mold and soap scum from your shower and restore its luster?

Carolina McCauley, a home hacking expert, took to social media to share three must-try cleaning hacks for bringing your aging shower back to life.

McCauley recommended filling the handle of a dish wand with equal parts dish soap and vinegar for a daily clean.

Because it breaks down dirt, dish soap is an excellent cleaning product for showers and bathtubs.

As you scrub with the dish wand scrubber, the cleaning solution is dispensed onto the tile, faucets, and doors.

You can keep the dish wand in the shower to quickly clean up between shampoo rinses because it’s small and easy to use.

Use a floor scrubbing brush to give your shower floors some tender loving care.

To avoid the discomfort of bending over or getting on all fours to clean the tiles, McCauley suggested using a long-handled brush to clean the shower floors.

Turn on the shower to wet the area, then apply dish soap to the shower floor and scrub with a floor scrubbing brush.

There’s no need to let the dish soap sit; simply turn on the shower to rinse the mixture away.

To keep your shower tiles clean and gleaming, experts recommend cleaning them two to three times per week.

To scrub away limes, rust, water stains, and calcium deposits, McCauley suggested using an electric cleaning machine.

And, while this is a more expensive option, it will pay off in the end.

With the extendable handle, you’ll have no trouble reaching high walls, ceilings, floors, or shower doors.

Simply squeeze out dish soap and leave the rest to your electric cleaning machine, which McCauley claims is “super powerful and convenient.”

A cleaning expert previously recommended incorporating daily cleaning tasks into your daily routine, such as cleaning the toilet and doing a load of laundry, to avoid constant deep-cleaning.

