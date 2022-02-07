You’ve been cleaning your shower the wrong way… a sandwich bag filled with this popular condiment should be used instead.

You’ve been cleaning your shower incorrectly… instead, a sandwich bag filled with this popular condiment should be used.

IT APPEARS that you’ve been scrubbing in the shower for hours when you didn’t have to.

And, fortunately, you probably already have all of the supplies you’ll need to clean your shower.

If you’re sick of seeing hard water and limescale build up on your shower head, this hack is for you.

A sandwich bag, white vinegar, and a hairbandelastic band are all you need to get rid of stubborn limescale.

To begin, fill the sandwich bag with white vinegar and secure it to the shower head with a hairband or an electric band.

Allow it to sit for at least two hours or overnight, and the vinegar will magically clean and descale the head with very little effort on your part.

The vinegar dissolves the limescale, making it very easy to remove.

If the limescale is particularly stubborn, a small amount of baking soda can be added to create a chemical reaction and fizz for a more thorough clean.

A sandwich bag and vinegar can not only help with your shower head, but it can also remove any limescale from your hand washing taps.

Your taps will look brand new if you follow the same steps.

Don’t worry if you have limescale in hard-to-reach places where a sandwich bag won’t cut it; you won’t have to spend hours scrubbing.

Simply soak some strong kitchen towels in vinegar for the body of the tap or a shower hose, says Erin from Lemons, Lavender, and Laundry.

Wrap the towels around the affected areas for an hour or so, and the limescale should come off easily.

After removing the towels, use a toothpick to get the gunk out of smaller grooves.

