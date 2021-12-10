You’ve been cleaning your taps incorrectly… use this 60p product to remove unsightly water build-up from your taps.

You’ve been cleaning your taps incorrectly… use this 60p product to remove unsightly water build-up from your faucets.

It can be a nightmare to get rid of unsightly build-up on faucets.

Limescale removers, bathroom cleaners, and sponges don’t always work, but one woman claims that a 60p product is the key to getting your taps sparkling clean again.

Lemons, Lavender, and Laundry, a cleaning blog, recommended distilled white vinegar for removing water build-up on taps.

She wrote, “Start by pouring some vinegar into a bowl.”

“Assemble several paper towels (one for each area to be worked on).”

“Add more vinegar if necessary to completely soak the paper towels.”

After the paper towels have soaked, place them around the tap or in areas with build-up for one hour.

“After an hour, remove the paper towels and gently rub away any remaining build-up (it should come off easily),” she continued.

She also suggested that if there are any seams on taps, scrape out the gunk with a toothpick, but that “the vinegar seems to break down the build-up, so it’s very easy to remove.”

Her post, which included before and after photos of the taps in question, was quickly inundated with messages from grateful followers.

“Thank you so much!! It worked perfectly!!

One person wrote, “Wish I had done before and afters!”

“Thank you very much.”

Someone else wrote, “I’ve struggled with buying harsh bottles of chemical-laden detergents – this vinegar trick works great!!!!”

Given that the vinegar in question costs around 60p a bottle, the hack is a cost-effective way to restore the appearance of taps.

However, the cleaning expert recommends first testing the liquid on a small area of the faucet to ensure it’s safe to use on your faucets.

