You’ve been cleaning your toilet incorrectly; a cleaning expert shares an easy hack for getting to the toughest spots.

You’ve been cleaning your toilet incorrectly; a cleaning expert shares an easy hack that gets to the toughest spots.

A CLEANING expert has revealed the easy way to clean the toilet’s most difficult to reach areas.

She shared a tip for cleaning your toilet that makes it a lot easier and ensures you don’t miss any nooks and crannies.

Mamasknowsbest, a cleaning expert on TikTok, wrote in the video’s caption, “If you didn’t know, DO IT and let me know how nasty it was?”

She demonstrates how some toilet seats can be removed, making cleaning around the toilet seat much easier.

Because it’s difficult to reach, the area under the seat is frequently overlooked, but the cleaning expert revealed that it can get quite filthy.

She then shows how to remove the toilet seat entirely by lifting up the two toilet seat fixings at the back of the seat.

“Open these lids and slide the lids down to clean underneath them.”

She wrote, “You’d be surprised how nasty it gets there.”

Although many toilet seats have this feature, some are screwed in, so double-check that you have the right toilet seat before attempting the hack.

“Seriously? I had no idea,” one viewer said.

“I’m hoping mine will,” one user stated.

“Thanks, I always clean around that but didn’t know you could slide it off,” another user wrote.

Other mothers, however, said they would not attempt it because the mess was caused by their partners having to stand up.

“I don’t want to, and you can’t make me,” one viewer said. “I have a husband who isn’t completely potty trained, and then I have kids.”

“It doesn’t exist unless I can see it!”

