You’ve been cleaning your tupperware incorrectly – for just 6 PENCE, get rid of orange stains for good.

You’ve been cleaning your tupperware incorrectly – for just 6 PENCE, you can get rid of orange stains for good.

THERE’S NOTHING MORE ANNOYING than using a brand-new piece of tupperware for the first time and having it come out orange and stained from the dishwasher.

But one home decor expert has devised a cost-effective, quick, and simple method for restoring your plastic pots to their former glory, and all you’ll need is a pack of Milton sterilising tablets.

Grace posted a video of herself attempting to clean a stained tupperware pot on her TikTok page HomeThirtyOne.

She began, “A tip to get rid of stained tupperware…”, before pouring boiling water into the pot from the kettle.

She poured in a Milton tablet and set it aside once it was full.

Grace exclaimed, “Look at the difference!” after the tablet had completely dispersed and the stains had vanished.

The tupperware can be used again after being rinsed out.

And, at around £1.89 for a pack of 28 Milton sterilising tablets, this works out to just 6p per tablet.

One commenter on the video said, “So many people need this in their lives,” to which Grace responded, “Game changer!”

“Wonderful hack!!” said another.

Of course, there are other methods for cleaning tupperware, many of which have been documented on social media sites like TikTok and Facebook.

Another viewer commented on the video, “That’s cool, but you can do that with a paper towel soap and water in there and shake it, it takes away stains.”

“You can also put it in the sun for 20 minutes and the discoloration will go away!” someone else suggested.

Try these cleaning hacks to keep your home spotless this holiday season.

Simply use dishwashing liquid and warm water to clean your kitchen extractor fan filters.

Also, try this paper towel hack to see how clean your floors really are.