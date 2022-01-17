You’ve been closing your blinds incorrectly; the proper method prevents anyone from peering inside.

You’ve been closing your blinds incorrectly; the proper way ensures that no one can peer inside.

DID YOU KNOW you’ve been closing your blinds backwards all this time?

If you haven’t been closing them down, people can see inside your home at night.

A professional carpenter took to social media to reveal that you’re closing your blinds incorrectly.

In his video, he begins by saying, “Never put your blinds down.”

“You can see as clearly as day at night with the lights on.”

And he was completely correct.

The inside of him was visible to those passing by outside when he conducted the experiment himself.

Instead of having them face down, you’ll want to have them face up to avoid anyone peering in on you.

“If someone tries to look through the blinds, all they’ll see is the room’s ceiling,” he said.

However, this is primarily for people who have blinds on their first floor.

If you live on the second floor, close them so that people looking down can’t see you.

“Great advice, but if you’re on the second floor, the opposite is true,” someone wrote in the video’s comment section.

A second person shared their handy tip for determining which way the blinds should be facing.

They wrote, “Downstairs blinds go up and upstairs blinds go down… always turn blinds in the opposite direction of what floor they are on.”

However, that isn’t the only mistake you’ve made.

You’ve been neglecting to clean them as well.

Carolina McCauley previously revealed her formal method for dusting blinds.

To make the solution, she uses a mixture of oil, dish soap, vinegar, water, and lemon extract.

To make the’magic dust repellent,’ start by pouring half a tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl or jug; this will help repel dust from sticking to surfaces.

Add a tablespoon of vinegar and half a cup of water to the oil mixture, which Carolina says kills dust mites.

Finally, a few drops of dishwashing liquid and ten drops of lemon essential oil should be added to the mixture.

Once you’ve gathered all of the ingredients, decant them into a spray bottle and give it a good shake.

Carolina recommends spraying the mixture on a microfibre cloth and wiping it down your surfaces once a week.

The dust repellent potion can be used on a variety of surfaces around the house and will not harm the paintwork.