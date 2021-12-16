You’ve been cooking pasta incorrectly… here are nine must-know tips for perfecting it.

You’ve been cooking your pasta incorrectly… here are nine must-know tips for perfecting it.

MANY people prepare pasta for their meals, and you might think it’s a safe bet.

However, there are a number of mistakes you’re probably making that are simple to correct.

Here are nine tips for preparing restaurant-quality meals at home…

When it comes to cooking pasta, it can be difficult to get the timing just right, but it can make all the difference in the flavor.

Pasta should be slightly firm but chewy, and the color should be consistent.

Check your pasta one minute before the packet’s recommended cooking time expires, and don’t overcook it because it will become mushy.

A large pan is required because pasta needs a lot of room to expand while cooking.

It won’t stick together in the boiling water if you do this.

To get an oven cook and avoid clumping, stir frequently.

Many people believe that adding olive oil to the water when cooking pasta will keep it from sticking together.

This should be avoided, as it will leave a film on the pasta after it has been drained.

This prevents sauces from adhering to it.

To begin, add salt to the boiling pasta water.

Many people drain their pasta and pour the water down the sink after cooking, but this can actually help thin the sauce later if necessary.

It will enhance the flavor without the need for additional salt.

Many people prefer to rinse their pasta after cooking, but you should avoid doing so if at all possible.

This is because you will lose some of the pasta flavor and some of the starch that helps the sauce bind to the pasta.

Choosing the right pasta sauce can help to improve the overall quality of the meal.

Spaghetti, like linguine and fettuccine, goes well with bolognese and also with creamy sauces.

Use chunky vegetable sauces with short tube pasta.

The ribbon shape of pappardelle and the ridges of rigatoni go well with a meaty ragu.

If you want pasta that the Italians will like, go for pasta that is coated in sauce but not completely submerged in it.

To avoid overdoing it, place the cooked and drained pasta in a large frying pan and gradually pour in the sauce.

Have you ever made a carbonara and the sauce tasted like scrambled eggs?

