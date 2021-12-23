You’ve been cooking your bacon incorrectly… here’s how to make it crispy without using ketchup.

THE SCENT OF BACON IS ENOUGH TO ENTICE ANYONE OUT OF BED FIRST THING IN THE MORNING.

However, perfecting the texture of the dish can take some time.

This is due to the fact that we all prefer it to be done differently.

Some people prefer it floppy and almost raw, while others prefer it crisped.

Fortunately, we know the secret, thanks to Royal chef Jeff Baker, who reveals everything.

He has prepared meals for the Queen and has worked in a demanding, professional kitchen for over three decades.

“I find that the best way to cook bacon is on a medium to high heat pan with a small amount of natural fat, searing it on each side for a minute or two,” Jeff told the Daily Star.

“If the bacon has been properly dry cured and is cut to a nice thickness, the edges should caramelize.

“The fat will then render without dissolving, leaving a delicious flavor behind.”

According to Jeff, the pork treat tastes best when it’s crisp, and it’s a lot easier to make than we think.

Instead of cooking the bacon slowly, the award-winning Michelin-starred chef recommends starting with getting your pan hot.

The high heat should caramelize the bacon, making it crispy and intensifying the flavor.

The professional chef has an unpopular opinion that you should not add any condiments to your bacon.

So a bacon sarnie with ketchup on the side won’t be on his menu anytime soon?

“In my opinion, if cooked this way, the bacon will not need any sauce to enhance the taste – it’ll be perfect as it is,” Jeff, who is also an executive development chef for online butchery Farmison andamp; Co, explained.

