You’ve been cooking your chicken incorrectly; the proper method necessitates that it be at a specific temperature before being prepared.

You’ve been cooking your chicken incorrectly; the proper method necessitates that it be at a specific temperature prior to preparation.

COOKING CHICKEN can be a hit-or-miss proposition; sometimes it turns out perfectly, and other times it turns out rubbery and dry.

Well, a professional chef has revealed his secret to keeping it super juicy at all times, and it has everything to do with temperature.

In a viral video, the chef behind the social media account Stove Garden revealed his secrets.

He started by saying, “Get your chicken to room temperature and season it generously with salt and pepper, then flip and repeat.”

He pulled out a cast iron and added avocado oil before dropping the chicken in after making sure it was well seasoned.

“Brown both sides and turn the heat down.

“After that, add a few tablespoons of butter, a few garlic cloves, and one rosemary sprig,” he said.

Finally, baste it until it reaches a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit on the inside.

Many people said it was like making a steak after watching his video.

We’ve been poaching eggs incorrectly, according to another chef.

The majority of us will poach our eggs in a pan of boiling water, but others will use fancy egg poaching cups and other techniques to achieve the perfect egg.

And, for a runny egg, how long should it be cooked?

Who knows if it’s four minutes, five minutes, or six minutes?!

Fear not, those who struggle to get the perfect poached egg every time.

Three London foodies took to TikTok to share their easy method for poaching eggs, and it couldn’t be any easier.

This clever hack will ensure that your eggs are perfect without the use of fancy tools or tricks, and the best part is that it only takes 40 seconds.

The foodies used their TikTok account ‘caughtsnackin’ to share their simple hack.

“Get some hot water, vinegar, crack the egg, and zap it in the microwave,” the foodies advised.

“You know how basic we are, but this poached egg hack is driving us insane.”

In a mug, combine 250ml boiling water, 1 tsp vinegar, and a cracked egg.

After that, you simply microwave it for 40 seconds on high.

That’s all there is to it.

