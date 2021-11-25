You’ve been cooking your jacket potatoes incorrectly; to make them perfect, you should use a spoon.

You’ve been cooking your jacket potatoes incorrectly; to get them perfect, you should use a spoon.

A JACKET potato is a quick and easy dinner that most people can make in a matter of minutes.

You’ve been doing it wrong if your cooking method does not include a teaspoon.

That’s according to TikTok user Official Right Guys Reviews, who claims that the only way to perfect a jacket is to pierce it with a metal teaspoon before baking it.

He placed the spoon into the potato before putting the spud into the oven in the video, which he shared on the social media site.

As he cut them both open at the end, he cooked it alongside another potato that didn’t have a spoon through it, demonstrating that the spoon cooks it faster and better.

The potato with the spoon was perfectly cooked – soft in the middle and crispy on the outside – while the other was so hard that cutting it with a knife was difficult.

His page is full of hacks, as he recently shared a video of himself using the head of a key instead of a coin in a coin-operated trolley.

Another person witnessed him shaking a hard-boiled egg in a mug to remove the shell.

