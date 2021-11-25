You’ve been cooking your jacket potatoes incorrectly; use a spoon to make them perfect.

You’ve been cooking your jacket potatoes incorrectly; you should use a spoon to get them perfect.

A JACKET potato is a quick and easy dinner that almost anyone can make in a matter of minutes.

However, unless your cooking method includes a teaspoon, you’re doing it incorrectly.

According to TikTok user Official Right Guys Reviews, the only way to perfect a jacket is to poke it with a metal teaspoon before putting it in the oven.

He placed the spoon into the potato before putting the spud into the oven in the video, which he shared on the social media site.

As he cut them both open at the end, he cooked it alongside another potato that didn’t have a spoon through it, demonstrating that the spoon cooks it faster and better.

The potato with the spoon was perfectly cooked – soft in the middle and crispy on the outside – whereas the other was so hard that it was difficult to cut through it with a knife.

His page is littered with hacks, including a video of him using the head of a key instead of a coin in a coin-operated trolley.

He was also seen shaking a hard-boiled egg in a mug to remove the shell.

Exceptional!

To make perfect rice, follow these tips.

This decadent Nutella tree will be the ideal holiday treat this season.

Look at how much food this person got in their Gregg’s Magic Bag!