You’ve been cooking your pasta incorrectly… here are nine must-know tips for perfecting it.

You’ve been cooking pasta incorrectly… here are nine must-know tips for perfecting it.

MANY people prepare pasta for their meals, and you might think it’s a safe bet.

However, you’re probably making a number of mistakes that are simple to correct.

Taste.com.au offers nine tips for preparing restaurant-quality dishes at home…

When it comes to cooking pasta, it can be difficult to get the timing just right, but it can make a huge difference in the flavor.

Pasta should be slightly firm but chewy, and the color should be consistent.

Check your pasta one minute before the recommended cooking time on the package expires, and don’t overcook it because it will become mushy.

Pasta requires a lot of space to expand while cooking, so a large pan is required.

In the boiling water, this will keep it from sticking together.

To get an oven cook and avoid clumping, stir the mixture frequently.

Many people believe that adding olive oil to the water when cooking pasta will keep it from sticking together.

This should be avoided because it will leave a film on the pasta after it has been drained.

Sauces will not cling to it as a result of this.

To begin, add salt to the boiling pasta water.

Many people drain their pasta and pour the water down the sink after cooking, but the water can be used to thin the sauce later if needed.

It will enhance the flavor without adding any additional salt.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Many people prefer to rinse their pasta after cooking, but this is something you should avoid if at all possible.

This is because some of the pasta flavor will be washed away, as well as some of the starch that helps the sauce bind to the pasta.

Choosing the right sauce for your pasta can help to improve the overall flavor of the dish.

Spaghetti, like linguine and fettuccine, goes well with bolognese and also pairs well with creamy sauces.

If you have short pasta in a tube shape, chunky vegetable sauces are a good choice.

The ribbon shape of pappardelle and the ridges of rigatoni go well with a meaty ragu.

If you want pasta that the Italians will like, go for sauce-coated pasta rather than pasta that is completely submerged in it.

To avoid overdoing it, place the cooked and drained pasta in a large frying pan and slowly pour in the sauce.

Have you ever tried making a carbonara and the sauce came out tasting a little like…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.