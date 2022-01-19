You’ve been curling your hair incorrectly – a woman demonstrates how to achieve perfect locks without the use of curlers, straighteners, or a hairdryer.

You’ve been curling your hair incorrectly – a woman demonstrates how to achieve flawless locks without the use of curlers, straighteners, or a hairdryer.

WANT PERFECT CURLS IN SECONDS WITHOUT THE USE OF CURLERS OR STRAIGHTENSERS?

A woman demonstrated how she achieves enviable bouncy hair without using expensive tools by using her radiator.

@mahaut_.ctrr, a TikTok user, shared a video of a woman wrapping her locks around her radiator’s bars.

She pulls the hair back and it falls into a lovely curl after a few seconds.

The DIY tip was well-received, with over 1.6 million views.

“The Dyson air wrap is shivering in his boots,” one joked.

“Emily in Paris hair routine just dropped,” said another.

“I’m blown away,” said a third.

However, beauty enthusiasts have been warned that it can damage hair and cause facial burning if you get too close.

“Most radiators are cast iron, so a lot of heat is being conducted,” said Gia Wendt, a Chicago-based hairstylist.

“Please use a heat protectant one million percent of the time.”

