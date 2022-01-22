You’ve been curling your hair incorrectly…here’s how to get gorgeous curls in no time.

You’ve been curling your hair incorrectly…here’s an easy and quicker way to get gorgeous curls.

Whether you’re a seasoned curler or just starting out, there’s an easy way to curl your hair that couldn’t be easier.

Many of us will curl our hair with a curling wand of some sort, but straighteners have become increasingly popular in recent years.

However, if you use straighteners and think you’ve mastered the curling technique, reconsider.

Many TikTokers have been posting hair tutorials on how to use straighteners properly, but it turns out that it’s actually easier than you think.

We can’t believe we haven’t tried Alyssa’s simple curling technique sooner.

Alyssa shared a video with the lyrics “you look so dumb right now” from TikTok’s soundtrack version of Rihanna’s song “Take A Bow.”

‘You don’t look dumb this is just easier and faster!!’ Alyssa captioned the video on YouTube.

“I’ve been watching all the girls try to curl their hair with a straightener, but all you have to do is flip your hand around,” she explained.

We see Alyssa curling her hair with a straightener in the video, and instead of trying to move the straightener at a 90 degree angle like many tutorials suggest, all you have to do is clamp the hair from underneath and flip your hand around.

She then pulls the straightener down the hair as if she were straightening it.

Instead of straightening the hair, this creates a stunning curl.

Alyssa gives a quick tutorial on how to do it, and the curls she achieves are stunning.

If you’re tired of spending hours getting your hair curled, try this technique.

Alyssa’s video has quickly racked up over 7 million views, indicating that many people were impressed.

Many TikTok users praised Alyssa’s technique and thanked her in the comments.

“Thank you for literally changing my life,” one user said.

“You just helped me,” said another.

“YES THANK YOU,” said a third person.

Many other TikTokers swear by this curling technique as well.

“Been my go-to for 9 years now,” one TikToker said.

“I haven’t returned my gaze.”

“This is how I’ve done it for literally decades lol,” another person commented.

“I always use my straightener because it’s so much faster than a curling iron,” a third said.

However, not everyone agreed that curling hair was a good idea…

