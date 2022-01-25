You’ve been cutting your onion incorrectly; if you do it correctly, it won’t fall apart as you slice it.

Regrettably, not everyone can be an Iron Chef.

With a simple technique, you can get one step closer to perfecting your cooking skills.

On social media, food expert Daphne Oz shared an onion cutting technique that ensures perfect, thin slices every time.

Daphne began by slicing off both ends of the onion, including the root, and then cutting it in half in her video.

She then placed one half on a cutting board with the flat side down.

The next section is most likely where you’ve been making mistakes when cutting onions.

Daphne turns the onion 90 degrees and thinly slices the uncut side instead of cutting the root side.

“This is referred to as a sauté slice.”

She continued, “And they just fall apart really nicely, which I love.”

She turned the onion on its freshly cut side halfway through and resumed slicing.

“You always want the flattest possible side to cut on so that it is safe and stable and you can get those perfect even cuts,” Daphne advised.

As Daphne suggested, this method produces thin onion strips that are ideal for sautéing.

The food expert claims that this technique will stop onion tears in their tracks, captioning the video, “How do you slice an onion without the waterworks?! This is it!”

Unknowingly, you’re probably making a few more cooking errors.

If you’re roasting or pan-frying food, don’t crowd the pan with too many ingredients.

Also, season your food frequently throughout the cooking process to ensure that it is truly delectable.

Furthermore, you’ve probably been making scrambled eggs incorrectly, but with a few minor adjustments like adding cream and cooking on low heat, they’ll be perfect.

