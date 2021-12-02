You’ve been decorating your Christmas tree incorrectly – here are the top five Christmas tree decorating tips.

You’ve been decorating your Christmas tree incorrectly – here are five top Christmas tree decorating tips.

EVERYONE adores a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, but getting it there is no easy feat.

This year, we’re giving you our top five tips for wowing your family and friends with your stunning tree.

These pointers include why you should always start with the lights and why you should have a theme in mind.

It takes time to detangle a pile that has been used in previous years, especially if you are detangling a pile that has been used previously.

It may not be the most appealing or enjoyable way to begin the celebrations, but putting them on the tree first is required.

If you don’t want to use the lights, pre-lit trees are a great way to save time and money.

You don’t want to have too many ribbons, lights, or decorations on one part of the tree.

Make sure your decorations have a good balance when you’re putting them together.

You don’t want all of the same size baubles or the same color decorations on your Christmas tree; as the saying goes, “life is about balance,” and your Christmas tree should reflect that.

Everyone has their own personal style, so why not incorporate it into your Christmas tree this year?

This can be based on something your entire family enjoys, or it can be used to introduce more daring colors that you’ve been afraid to try before.

Because you’ll have ideas of what you want, you won’t have to go to every store and waste a lot of time looking for decorations.

Check out major department store displays, such as the tree in John Lewis, for ideas.

Don’t just buy the first decorations you see; shop around until you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Having a theme will help, but if you’re used to going to the same stores for Christmas decorations, you might want to broaden your horizons.

Remember that you don’t have to spend a fortune on gifts for your loved ones; Poundland, Wilko, and Primark all have great Christmas bargains.

To give your tree a designer look, make sure you choose the right tree-topper.

Consider the size of your ceiling and don’t be afraid to stand out by using a huge bow instead of a gold star.

Also, if you can’t find a tree topper that matches your theme, make your own.

1. Purchase a tree with a netting.

Most Christmas tree retailers are aware that the tree should be wrapped in a net.

This is a service if they haven’t already been netted…

