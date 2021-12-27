You’ve been detangling your hair incorrectly; using the proper technique will leave you with fewer knots.

You’ve been detangling your hair incorrectly; using the correct technique will result in fewer knots.

IT TURNS OUT THERE ARE RIGHT AND WRONG WAYS TO DETangle your hair.

A hair extension specialist demonstrated the significance of the difference in a TikTok side-by-side comparison.

“This is why you should brush your hair starting from the bottom,” a voice in the video said as the expert, Shannon VanFleet, teased two hair extensions.

She then brushed one extension from the bottom and one from the top of her hair, resulting in one large knotty lump in the top hair.

Brushing from the top compresses all tangles, according to the video.

Shannon’s video elicited a mixed response, with some saying they learned something new from it, while others admitted they were aware of it but still brushed their hair incorrectly.

In response to one commenter who said she brushes her hair from top to bottom and has had no problems, Shannon wrote that some hair types can “just fine” with that method.

“And you don’t just hope for the best with your curly hair,” another user joked.

Wavy hair should be brushed as little as possible, according to another TikToker who offers hair advice on the platform.

Despite the fact that she brushes her hair one to two times per day, she claims that people with straight hair should only brush their hair up to four times per day.

She also emphasized the importance of “handling your hair gently” to avoid damage.

