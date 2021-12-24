You’ve been doing your brows incorrectly – the key to keeping them fluffy and in place costs just £5.

You’ve been doing your brows incorrectly – the key to keeping them fluffy and in place costs only £5.

IF YOU WEREN’T BORN WITH FULL BROWS (don’t worry, not many of us were), you’ve most likely mastered your brow makeup and have been doing it for years.

Whether you use an eyebrow pencil, a gel, or a pomade, you’re bound to have a favorite or a set of favorites.

However, a new product has been released, and TikTok fans have been raving about it.

Amelia Olivia, a beauty and skincare blogger, uses TikTok to share her product reviews, tips, and tricks.

The Got2Be Glued 4 Brows and Edges gel was one of her most recent reviews.

It’s a two-in-one eyebrow styling product that can be used to both style and fix brows in place.

“I finally got the Got2Be Glued Brows and Edges style and fix,” Olivia explained.

“We’re going to try it and see if it works because I’m obsessed with soap brows and laminated brows.”

“I’m going to do my usual backcombing technique because I know it’s the best way to do your brows, so we’ll really fill them in.”

Olivia fluffs up her brows with the brush and then waits 10-15 seconds for them to dry.

“It says on the packaging that there is no stickiness and that it helps the hair from drying out, so that’s good,” she continued.

“Now we’re going to secure them with the tip.”

“It gave my brows a glossy finish, which I like.”

“I experimented with the pencil and found that it worked well for layering.

“A good brow glue that isn’t too expensive.”

This brow glue is easy to use and will keep your brows in place all day.

If you like the laminated brow look, this will allow you to get it at home without the high salon costs.

It’s currently £4.49 on Amazon and Superdrug, but you’ll have to act fast because once something becomes popular on TikTok, it tends to sell out quickly.

Olivia’s video has racked up 200.4k views, 16.9k likes, 111 comments, and 105 shares in just a few days.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Many other TikTok users have praised the product, and many have expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“I’ve been using the hair gel for ages and swear by it,” another added, “and I’m defo trying this.”

“I NEED this,” said a third person.

“I got this product on Saturday and it works so well that I also use it on my lashes to keep them stuck up for a day,” another added.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.