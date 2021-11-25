You’ve been doing your chores incorrectly – here are some quick tips to help you clean faster and leave your house spotless in no time.

You’ve been doing your chores incorrectly – learn how to speed up cleaning and have a spotless home in no time.

It may appear that we are always cleaning our homes, and that is probably true.

However, you could be doing your chores incorrectly, and there could be a better and faster way to complete them.

In fact, cleaning and laundry expert Deyan Dimitrov, founder of Laundryheap, believes we should abandon our elaborate cleaning routines entirely.

Because you don’t need to spend hours scrubbing your home with tubs full of products to get the best results.

What if we told you that you could clean your blackened grout without scrubbing it?

You don’t think we’re serious, do you?

To get sparkling tiles in no time, ditch the toothbrush and hours of hard work in favor of hot soapy water and a large brush.

“This method is great for dirty grout because the brush can scrub any dirt out, rather than having to spend time scrubbing in between lots of tiles, which can take 30 minutes or more,” Deyan said.

Deyan revealed that bleach isn’t required for other bathroom services.

Simply use a mop and bucket with dishwashing liquid and disinfectant to clean your bathroom.

“Dry off the bathroom tiles, taps, and shower head with a microfibre cloth after using,” said cleaning expert Heather Barrigan of MyJobQuote, “to avoid build-up of limescale, which will no doubt have you chipping away at it for hours.”

“This will reduce the need for scrubbing and slow the build-up of limescale.”

Getting your baked-on oven clean again is one of the most dreaded chores – and it can be difficult.

But, according to these experts, it doesn’t have to be, and there’s a quick and simple way to do it.

“Many ovens have a self-cleaning or pyrolytic mode,” Heather explained to us.

Typically, this entails programming it to run a specific cycle or turning it up to a high temperature.

“Essentially, the food and grease residue is burned away.”

After that, all you have to do is wait for it to cool before sweeping up the ashy residue.

My advice is to check your manual first before trying to scrub it for hours.”

However, if yours doesn’t, try this.

“To clean your oven, mix baking soda and hot water together; this will help to remove stubborn stains and deodorize your oven,” Dyan advises.

“Apply the mixture with a warm, damp cloth, wait 5 minutes, then rinse with warm water.”

Before using the oven, make sure you thoroughly rinse it to remove any residue.”

Keeping the place clean…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https