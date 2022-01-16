You’ve been doing your messy bun incorrectly…this easy method ensures a perfect result every time.

You’ve been doing your messy bun incorrectly…this simple method guarantees a perfect result every time.

A MESSY BUN IS DIFFICULT TO PERFECT.

After all, it’s supposed to be messy, but even then, it’s difficult to make it look presentable.

And it turns out that you’ve been doing a messy bun incorrectly all along…

You might think you know how to do this hairstyle correctly, but there’s a much easier way to achieve a gorgeous messy bun that only takes a few seconds.

We can’t believe we haven’t tried one of TikTok’s messy bun tutorials sooner.

Romy Morris, a 20-year-old fashion and beauty fan, has 74.4k TikTok followers and regularly shares tutorials and tips.

Romy’s messy bun tutorial is one of her most recent videos, and it has received a lot of positive feedback.

Romy begins by brushing her hair and defining the parting in her hair.

She then separates her bangs from the rest of her hair (don’t worry if your hair is all one length; alternatively, if you want to leave hair hanging around your face, you can leave out some small sections of the front of your hair).

She then pulls her hair back into a high ponytail and brushes it all back into place with a hairbrush.

She then splits the ponytail in half and adds volume by lightly back combing the hair.

She now twists each section of her hair away from her face in preparation for the next step.

She twists the right section over the left, then the left section over the right, and so on.

She quickly secures the bun with a hairband.

She then secures any flyaways with hairspray and a spoolie, and voila, the perfect messy bun!

Romy has perfected the perfect bun in under a minute, and we will definitely be trying this technique.

Romy had only shared her messy bun tutorial a day before, but it had already received 467.8k views at the time of writing.

There are 38.8k likes, 109 comments, and 2,018 shares on this post.

Many TikTok users were impressed with the messy bun tutorial and expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Love this omgggg, unreal,” one person said.

“Need to try this technique!!!” someone else added.

“Stunning,” said a third. “I’m definitely going to try this.”

“This is the best one yet,” someone else said.

“This is genius,” said a fifth.

“Omg game changer,” one user said.

For example, you’ve been straightening your hair incorrectly, and this is why…

