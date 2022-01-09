You’ve been dressing incorrectly. A fashion designer reveals how to make a dressy outfit feel like PJs.

You’ve been dressing incorrectly. A fashion designer explains how to make a dressy outfit feel like PJs.

WHEN IT COMES TO GETTING DRESSED, YOU MIGHT THINK IT’S QUICK AND EASY.

However, there is a proper way to do it that will maximize your level of comfort.

Olivia Sacco, a fashion designer, has revealed her top fashion hacks, claiming that dressing to impress doesn’t have to be uncomfortable.

“Join the comfy club,” the 27-year-old says.

Now you can dress in a variety of ways.

“It’s all about looking good, but we also want to be as comfortable as possible, and you don’t have to be inside to do so.”

“You can go out to dinner or drinks with your friends while still feeling like you’re in your PJs.”

Olivia, who founded SaccoStyle, a sustainable clothing line, is all about looking good while remaining comfortable and environmentally conscious.

To begin, she recommends pairing a loungewear-free freeflow top with a pair of boots.

“This is the classic ‘jeans and a nice top’ cliche for a more chic look,” Olivia explains.

“All you need now are your favorite pair of booties and you’re ready to go.”

“Perfect for bottomless brunches and discovering the best avocado on toast in town.”

“Alternatively, channel the sixties and seventies vibe by wearing loungewear pants with a crop top.”

“When you’ve had too much to eat, say goodbye to undoing your top button on your jeans because loungewear pants will give you the most stretch.”

“For a complete look, curl your hair and put on your best hoops.”

“This is the pinnacle of fashion and comfort.

Our booty looks great in some loungewear trousers, which is an added bonus.”

The loungewear sets, according to Olivia, work as a stylish and feminine take on the modern tracksuit.

“It was created with the joy of dressing up in mind, as well as comfort,” she adds.

“It’s super comfy so you can get into the ultimate chill mode while still looking great so you can impress your guests when they come over.”

“Life is too short to be uncomfortable, whether you’re in downward dog or heading to the club.”

SaccoStyle consciously designs garments that have a low environmental impact.

Casa d’inverno is their most recent collection, and SaccoStyle’s charity partner, Coral Guardian, will receive a donation from SaccoStyle purchases to support its reef restoration mission.

Check out their collection at Saccostyle.com or follow them on TikTok and Instagram for more information.

