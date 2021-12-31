You’ve been drinking your champagne out of the wrong glass – here’s why the flute isn’t the best choice.

You’ve been drinking your champagne from the wrong glass – here’s why the flute isn’t the best choice.

When you’re about to pop some bubbly, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? A flute, right?

As it turns out, that was the incorrect glass to use.

Champagne should be served in tulip glasses rather than flutes, according to wine experts.

According to Comite Champagne, the tulip glass is “tall enough to allow the bubbles and aromas to fully develop.”

If your champagne has too much effervescence, the flutes are frequently too thin and will spill over.

However, because not everyone has access to a wide range of wine glasses, you can substitute a white wine glass with a stem.

The opening of the white wine glass is large enough to prevent foam from spilling over and allow the drink’s aroma to develop more fully.

If you’d rather just drink champagne for the sake of it, do so in a mug!

We previously explained how to open and pour champagne without making a mess.

To properly open your chilled champagne bottle, follow these five simple steps:

While popping the cork may appear to be harmless, it is actually very dangerous and destroys the effervescence of your drink.

Pour it into the glass by holding the bottle by the base and the glass by the stem.

Pour it slowly at a 45-degree angle, with the bottle neck barely touching the glass.

It’s time to celebrate now that you’ve learned how to pour champagne properly.

