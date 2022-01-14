You’ve been drying your hair incorrectly – here’s why you shouldn’t wring out the water with a towel on your ends.

You’ve been drying your hair incorrectly – here’s why you should never wring out the water with a towel on your ends.

Hair is one of the most valuable features on our bodies for many women.

To keep our mane in tip-top shape, we experiment with various shampoos, styling methods, and vitamins.

According to @MoniqueMRapier, a hair expert on TikTok, we may not realize how much damage we are doing to our hair.

“Things you shouldn’t be doing to your hair that you probably didn’t know about,” she begins in the video.

The first common blunder is wrapping it in a tight bun.

She claims that this hairstyle is damaging to our hair.

“Applying shampoo to the bottom half of your hair,” says the second error.

She stressed that this technique is particularly harmful to dry hair, as too much of it can cause color changes and dehydration.

She claimed that the next habit is the worst of them all.

And, coincidentally, it’s the one that the majority of us do without thinking: don’t dry your hair with a cotton towel.

The dryness and coarse texture of a cloth towel can exacerbate split ends and cause small rips along the hair’s root, weakening your overall mane.

Choose a microfiber towel instead.

“Straightening or blow-drying your flyaways to make them go down,” she advised.

Heat can damage these strands even more and prevent them from growing.

Although some viewers said they couldn’t avoid the first error—ballerinas, military personnel—the majority said they were looking forward to incorporating these suggestions into their routines:

“You are a lifesaver!” exclaimed one user.

“I use a little bit of Argan oil for the flyaways, and it’s a total game changer,” said another.

