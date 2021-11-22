You’ve been hanging Christmas tree balls incorrectly – a woman reveals the secret to never having them fall.

You’ve been hanging Christmas tree balls incorrectly – a woman reveals the secret to keeping them from falling.

With Christmas just around the corner, many of us are stocking up on evergreens and digging through the attic for ornaments.

A Christmas tradition is to decorate the tree, and there is no better way to spread holiday cheer than to deck it out to the nines.

Marissa, who goes by the Twitter handle chettandpacysmomma, shared her tips for hanging ornaments properly so they don’t fall off the branch.

Many of us have been frustrated by broken ornaments: the wire on the ornament isn’t secure enough on the tree branch, and the glass balls break on the floor.

Thankfully, Marissa provided a straightforward solution.

Instead of making a hanger hook, she looped one end of the wire through the same top hole on the ornament that the other end was tied around.

This created a circular loop that helped to secure the weight of the ornament.

She simply slid it onto a branch after that.

The video has received over seven million views, proving that there are never enough holiday hacks on the internet.

Another woman, @LizLuxeHome, has been sharing videos with her followers that show them how to make their trees look fuller with fewer decorations.

Her first ruse was to use zip ties.

She suggested tying three ball ornaments together with a zip tie.

The tree looked fuller with the ornaments bunched together rather than sparsely spread.

Fluffing her Christmas tree before decorating it, hanging colorful ribbons on its branches, and using twigs and florals as tree toppers were some of her other tricks.

