You’ve been igniting fireworks in the wrong way; here’s how to do it safely.

NEW YEAR’S DAY is a huge cause for celebration, but those who mark the occasion with at-home fireworks may be doing it incorrectly.

Here’s how to set off fireworks safely in your backyard using only a few inexpensive items.

In 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 18 “non-occupational” deaths related to fireworks, 12 of which were caused by misuse.

Moreover, during the calendar year, 15,600 people in the United States were taken to the emergency room as a result of fireworks-related incidents.

There are two simple ways to set up an at-home fireworks show to ensure that your New Year’s celebration goes off without a hitch.

A flat and sturdy platform is required for all fireworks, and Verywell Health suggests soaking a piece of plywood in water and using it as the stage for your show.

Set fireworks six inches apart and only have one person set them off, according to the health and safety website.

They also recommend that people watch the show from one side, as having a crowd completely encircling the fireworks makes it difficult to keep an eye on everyone’s safety.

Even if you don’t have beach access, you can light fireworks in the sand, which is a popular way to do so.

Phatboy Fireworks, a Canadian fireworks company, suggests filling a large plastic tub with sand.

After that, set the tub on level ground and stick the actual firework in the sand.

Finally, build up sand on all sides of the firework to stabilize it.

To light the firework and keep some distance between you and the fuse, Phatboy recommends using a long fire stick.

During the entire process, the company prefers that employees wear safety goggles.

With these suggestions, the chances of anyone getting hurt are reduced, and you’ll be able to ring in the new year in peace.

While there are several ways to light a firework, regardless of how you do it, there are several safety precautions that should be followed.

Keep a bucket of water near the fireworks display in case sparks fly out of control, according to Verywell Health.

It’s also a huge plus to have a hose close at hand.

Fireworks should also be set off away from any dead shrubbery or leaves, as they are extremely flammable, according to the website.

Rubber safety gloves are recommended when handling fireworks, especially after they’ve been used, according to Phatboy Fireworks.

The company also recommends that you read all of the safety instructions…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.