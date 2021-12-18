You’ve been making mulled wine incorrectly – here’s how to make the ideal recipe for this winter’s festivities.

You’ve been making mulled wine incorrectly – here’s how to make the perfect recipe for the holidays.

Oh, Christmas…sipping mulled wine and rewatching Home Alone for the millionth time while snacking on endless bags of gingerbread…that somehow doesn’t taste as good as you had hoped for.

This comforting drink appears to be simple to make: just heat some red wine with a few spices, right?

Well, it turns out there’s more to it, and these simple tips will help you have the best holiday season ever.

There are a couple of mistakes that people make when making the boozy drink, according to Fiona Becket of Matching Food and Wine.

The first is sticking to only red wine – while this is a classic, try experimenting with white wine or cider as well.

You can then zhuzh up your spirit of choice by adding port, brandy, or sloe gin to the top – a little more booze never hurt anyone.

She suggests using cloves, cardamom, nutmeg, ginger, or perhaps a pinch of star anise for spices.

It’s tempting to go overboard – we understand – but this will only detract from the flavor.

Remember that the goal of mulled wine is to enhance the flavor of the wine, not to bury it.

Boiling the wine is the second most common error people make.

”You must infuse the wine long enough with the spices to absorb their flavor, but DON’T LET THE MIXTURE BOIL ON ANY ACCOUNT,” she explains.

Overcooking the mixture will result in a bitter drink.

”Slow and steady wins the race.”

If you follow these suggestions, your guests will leave with the perfect Christmas vibes.

