You’ve been making toasties incorrectly – here’s how to make sure they’re always extra crispy on the outside.

You’ve been making toasties incorrectly – here’s how to ensure they’re always extra crunchy on the outside.

THE HUMBLE CHEESE TOASTIE is the ideal winter comfort food.

There have been many variations on the creation on TikTok, but one user is completely obsessed with the tasty snack and claims that using this method will result in the ideal crunchy creation.

The self-proclaimed Toastie King has experimented with a variety of ingredients, including Wotsits, Gregg’s sausage rolls, and pigs in blankets, but one hack in particular has gone viral, with over 800,000 views.

The Scottish chef revealed his favorite way to make a cheese toastie, and it all comes down to where you put the cheese.

Adding a layer of cheese to your toastie machine, according to the toastie king, produces the perfect crispy toast without burning the bread.

Before adding your bread, put a layer of cheese on the bottom of the toastie machine and let it melt for a few minutes.

After that, you can fill it with whatever fillings you want and top it off with another slice of bread.

Allow for a few minutes of toasting on the top piece of bread before adding another layer of cheese and cooking for a few more minutes.

The end result is a crispy toastie with a gooey cheese center on the outside.

Despite the fact that the toastie king claims the creation is ‘bussing,’ some users were split on the idea, and the thought of cleaning the toastie machine afterwards was too much of a chore.

“And then spend two weeks trying to clean it off,” one wrote.

“And never be able to scrape it off,” another commenter added.

However, the toastie king assured users that as long as your machine isn’t scratched, it’ll come off easily because the cheese’s oil makes it easy to wipe down.

Others were eager to try out his hack, with one user exclaiming, “Best TikTok I’ve ever seen!”

Another person exclaimed, “Mmmmm must try that!”

“Nice hack!” said a third.

A cooking expert also demonstrates how to cook two pizzas on the same oven tray at the same time.

Meanwhile, you’ve been spreading butter incorrectly; this method will ensure that it melts and spreads evenly on your toast.

These five hacks for the fluffiest scrambled eggs are not to be missed.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.