You’ve been making your bed the wrong way – with this highly-rated Amazon find, it only takes 15 seconds to do it right.

A WOMAN has shared her most recent find: a highly rated tool that helps us make our beds faster.

Rachel Meaders, an Amazon aficionado, demonstrated how The Tucker has sped up her morning routine.

Meaders demonstrated how the tool effortlessly tucked her sheet in with one gentle push in her video.

“I’m not making this up.

“Without our Tucker tool, we never make our bed,” she claimed.

“When tucking in the fitted and flat sheet under the mattress and into the bedframe, it saves my nails.”

“To do the entire bed, it takes about 15 seconds.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their delight at the prospect of making their bed without straining their backs.

“The sheet tucker is awesome!!!!!,” one person said.

Another person suggested replacing the Tucker with a comb.

Meaders has amassed a following of 2 million people on Instagram, where she shares her Amazon finds.

Meaders praised her bedside clip-on nightstand, which requires no tools to install, in the same video.

But first, make sure your mattress is spotless before tucking in that fitted sheet.

If it isn’t, here’s how to get rid of any leftover stains.

Vanessa Amaro, a TikTok star, revealed in her most recent video, “I’m a housekeeper and I’m going to show you how to remove stains from your mattress with things you already own.”

You’ll need a toothbrush (preferably one you don’t use anymore) and a spray bottle, she explained.

In the spray bottom, combine two cups of water, two cups of hydrogen peroxide, five drops of dish soap, and five drops of essential oils, if desired.

Spray the mixture directly on the spot and “gently brush it out” once it has been mixed.

Blot out the stain with a cloth after a few seconds of brushing.

Brushing and blotting should be repeated until the stain is completely gone.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.