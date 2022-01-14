You’ve been making your egg-white omelette incorrectly—there’s a (dollar)7 tool that makes separating the yolk a breeze.

You’ve been making your egg-white omelette incorrectly—here’s a (dollar)7 tool that makes separating the yolk a breeze.

If you’re trying to eat healthier, an egg-white omelette is a great option for breakfast.

You don’t get the yolk’s fat or cholesterol, but you can still stuff it with veggies and protein.

However, separating the yolks from the whites can be difficult, and many of us frequently drop the ball—literally—in the process.

Fortunately, organization expert Carolina McCauley, who goes by the TikTok handle @Carolina.McCauley, says there’s a tool that makes the process go smoothly.

She revealed in her video that a slotted spoon will do the trick for less than (dollar)7 on Amazon.

Simply place the spoon on top of the bowl and crack the egg into it.

The whites will seep through the slits in the slotted spoon, but the slits are small enough to keep the yolk in place.

In the video, the cleaning guru offered two more home hacks.

The next step was to clean the dispenser tray of your laundry washing machine.

It’s a part we rarely notice, but it collects dust and debris.

Carolina explained that all you have to do is take out the tray and run it through the dishwasher.

You should tackle her third and final tip while you’re already focused on your laundry room.

It entails cleaning the detergent cap on your washing machine.

After a few uses, these caps can become sticky and messy, but Carolina claims that all you have to do is throw it in the washing machine with a load of dirty clothes and it’ll be good as new.

The hacks were eagerly tested at home by viewers:

“Thank you for the tip! I’m going to try the washing machine tray in my dishwasher today!” one said.

“How do you just know how to do everything?! I’m so impressed and intimidated by you,” another said.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.