You’ve been mashing your potatoes incorrectly… and you don’t even have to peel them!

A cooking expert has revealed her simple method for simultaneously skinning and mashing potatoes.

Lora McLaughlin Peterson, a cooking and lifestyle expert, shared a step-by-step guide on TikTok to help those who enjoy skinless homemade mashed potatoes.

To begin, Lora advised that you cook the potatoes as usual.

Next, she instructed, “Grab a bowl and place a baking rack on top.”

“Cut your potato in half and smash it on the rack.

“The potato is mashed with the skin left on by the rack.”

Fellow TikTokers were blown away by the trick, with one commenting that it “changed her life” and encouraging Lora to trademark it.

Another commenter suggested air-frying any leftover potato skins and seasoning them with salt and pepper for a tasty snack.

If you don’t have access to a baking rack, there’s still a way to make perfect mashed potatoes.

A TikToker previously stated that cooking her potatoes directly in milk saves her time and dishes.

“Why not, it’ll be absorbed by the potatoes anyway…”

“And it’s fantastic,” she added.

If you like milk and potato skins, there’s one more trick that promises a tasty dish.

Chef Rob Nixon took to social media to share his method for making mashed potatoes.

He recommended peeling the potatoes and then cooking the skins in milk in a pan over high heat, allowing the milk to absorb the flavor of the potato skins.

He pours the cooked milk over the potatoes after they’ve been cooked and mashed.

