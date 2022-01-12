You’ve been misusing your Dyson Airwrap – there’s a critical component hidden inside that you can locate.

You’ve been misusing your Dyson Airwrap – there’s an important component hidden inside that you can find.

THE DYSON Airwrap has recently become all the rage.

Women all over the world are raving about the multi-functional device, with many posting videos and tutorials online to demonstrate how well it works.

We’re not really using TikTok to its full potential, according to @FannyyBeautyy, a TikTok user.

She uncovered a useful piece hidden inside the packaging case.

“I’ve had my Dyson Airwrap for two years and only recently discovered this,” the beauty expert explained.

“I originally thought that this was just a separator,” she said, pointing to a small black cardboard box wedged between one of the brushes and the barrels.

“You’ll find a filter brush inside the box if you open it!”

Most people would look at the small piece of cardboard and dismiss it as part of the packaging, tossing it out with the rest of the box.

“Finding this has completely changed my life, and I can’t wait to clean the filter properly,” she added.

“It’s been days since the clean filter light went on.”

The discovery astounded viewers:

One person wrote, “LMAO DAMN I DIDNT KNOW THANK YOU!!!!”

“I literally just ran to my box and found it!! I’ve had mine since March 2021,” a second exclaimed.

Other users expressed an interest in purchasing the product, but the high price prevented them from doing so.

Fortunately, another TikToker shared an Airwrap knockoff that costs a fraction of the Dyson product’s (dollar)550 price tag.

The beauty deal was shared with TikToker @djdoublec96’s followers.

“Here’s a tip for the ladies: save your money.”

“When compared to the Dyson Airwrap, I bought the Done Hair Styler and saved a lot of money,” she explained.

The product is a hair dryer and styling tool in one, and it’s designed to keep hair safe from overheating.

She demonstrated how to style her hair with a paddle-style brush, a large round brush, and a smaller circle wrap.

Her hair and curtain bangs were smooth and curly when she revealed the final result.

“I would strongly advise,” she concluded.