You’ve been ordering your Starbucks beverage incorrectly – a venti will cost you less than (dollar)4.

You’ve been ordering your Starbucks drink incorrectly – a venti will only cost you (dollar)4 if you order it correctly.

STARBUCKS is a popular coffee shop, but the cost of a daily frappuccino or cold brew can add up quickly.

Well, this Iowan revealed how she gets a Venti-sized coffee for under (dollar)4, which is unheard of.

Natalie took to social media to show off her daily order, and the price shocked her followers.

She’d ordered a triple espresso in a Venti cup with milk and a sauce of her choice through the Starbucks app.

The iced espresso cost (dollar)2.85, but with the extra milk, five pumps of pumpkin sauce, and tax, her order came to (dollar)3.66.

A Venti would have cost her almost double the price if she had ordered one of the drinks from the menu.

Many people congratulated her on her brilliant hack after watching her video.

“Got this today instead of my usual pumpkin latte and it tastes the same!” one person wrote.

“It’s a good way to get some extra espresso in there while keeping it cheap and tasty.”

“I used to do this all the time until one girl screamed at me to just get a latte,” another said.

“I just tried it and sure enough, it works!!!” said a third.

“I used Almond milk and white chocolate mocha sauce, but the total cost was $3.96 before taxes.”

“And as a barista, this is super easy to make – so it’s a win win,” a Starbucks employee told her.

A woman previously revealed that while shopping at Target, you can get a free Starbucks.

She discovered that buying a Starbucks drink at Target entitles her to free refills.

“Hey, is it true that you can get free refills with your Starbucks if you’re shopping at Target?” she asked a Starbucks barista inside the store after a fan told her she could in her comment section.

“Yes! But only for hot coffee, iced coffee, and our iced teas,” the woman behind the counter responded.

“For real? Free refills?!” exclaimed the Best of Target account manager, who couldn’t believe the barista.

“No matter what drink you get, you can ask for a refill on those items,” a second barista added in the comments.

“The rule is that you must remain on the premises and pay only (dollar)0.54.”

A third person added that in order to get the refills, you must also be a Starbucks Rewards member.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Please contact us at…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.