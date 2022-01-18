You’ve been painting your nails incorrectly – a pro reveals the ‘correct’ method for streak-free coats.

We’d happily have manicures multiple times a week if our budget allowed it, but for the time being, they’re something we save for special occasions.

With that in mind, you’d think we’d have had plenty of opportunity to hone our nail-painting skills.

Do you agree?

WRONG! Despite our best efforts, we’re constantly attempting to hide our streaky, chipped, and smudged manis.

There is, however, a simple way to ensure a perfectly even application, according to Nail Betch, a beauty expert who runs the TikTok account Nail Betch.

“Start with a bead of polish in the middle of your nail,” the social media star, who has 628,000 followers, explained.

“After that, gently push the brush up along the side of the cuticle.”

Return to the base to fill in the remaining gap once you’ve covered about two-thirds of the nail.

“Fan the brush out and swipe along the cuticle and bring it up,” she added.

This results in a smooth, even layer of polish that doesn’t overflow onto the skin.

“Practice makes perfect, and polishes come in various consistencies,” she captioned the video.

So relax and take your time.”

Needless to say, viewers were enthralled by how good they looked at the end of the tutorial.

“Omg, that looks so satisfying!” one person exclaimed.

“What is this sorcery? This was perfect in some ways,” said another.

Meanwhile, a third said, “Tip! (It works for me.)”

If your polish isn’t flowing like this, add a few drops of acetone to the bottle and voila! smooth polish!”

