You’ve been painting your stairs incorrectly… this sock hack will completely change how you decorate them.

You’ve been painting your stairs incorrectly… this sock hack will completely change the way you decorate them.

A ROLLER or a brush won’t always suffice when it comes to painting all of your home’s nooks and crannies.

You won’t even need to go to the store to get the tool you need because it’s already in your drawers thanks to this clever hack.

Grab an old sock and start knitting.

Begin by using a block or sandpaper to lightly sand your banister or stair handrail.

Put on a pair of rubber gloves first.

These will keep the paint from leaking onto your skin through the sock.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Then add a sock to cover your hand on top of that.

Pour your paint into a tray to prevent sock bits from getting into your tin paint.

Then, while wearing the sock, dip your hand into the paint and apply it to your stair rail or banister.

Your hand’s natural curve is ideal for reaching all of the small parts and painting the tubular banisters quickly.

Once the first coat is dry, apply a second coat using the same method.

Your entire staircase is painted before you know it, and all it took was a sock.

“Looks like the paint was wiped on with a sock,” one hacker joked in the comments.

“I use an old crisp packet and tarmac,” one person said.

“I put mine on with the dog and Vaseline,” one person wrote.

“I wore a barrister’s wig,” she explained.

Another snarky commenter remarked, “Great coverage.”

“I put mine on with a toaster, much easier,” one commenter suggested, which was a dangerous suggestion.

“Can I use the socks I wore to work today?” one inquired.

“Painting a bannister takes an eternity.”

The speed of a sock is x20.

So there,” a supporter said, defending the time-saving technique.

Check out this chef’s tip on how to easily remove the tendons in chicken with just a fork in this simple trick.

Find out why you’ve been decorating incorrectly – 7 decorating blunders that will make your home look even worse – and why statement walls are a big no-no.

See why you’ve been hanging your shower curtain incorrectly – people say my method is “life-changing.”