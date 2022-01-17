You’ve been poaching your eggs incorrectly…a cake tray will yield perfect results.

You’ve been poaching your eggs incorrectly…a cake tray will make them perfect.

POACHED EGGS ARE ONE OF OUR FAVORITE BREAKFAST AND BRUNCH OPTIONS, alongside avocado toast and a hearty bowl of porridge.

However, as delicious as they are, the cooking process is inconvenient and frequently frustrates us.

Fortunately, a clever cooking channel has discovered the solution to all of your poached egg woes: a cupcake tray.

”Show me the culinary life hack that changed everything!” read the caption on the video, which has received over 12,000 likes on Instagram.

This simple hack, according to the creators, will result in perfect and foolproof eggs that anyone should be able to prepare.

The tutorial stated that one tablespoon of water should be added to each cup of the muffin tin before cracking an egg into one of the cups.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

”Bake for 11 to 16 minutes at 3:50, depending on how runny you want your yolks.”

When the timer goes off and the eggs have reached the desired consistency, carefully pour off some of the water and run a butter knife around the edge of each egg.

Then just pop them out of the pan for perfect poached eggs, according to the video.

”Make a sandwich or add hollandaise sauce,” says the chef.

A viewer wondered, ”Why haven’t I thought of this yet?”

‘Great, I’m going to try these,’ said another.

‘That is not a poached egg, that is a poorly coddled egg,’ wrote one user.

”It only takes 7 minutes in a pan,” someone said.

”It’s a lot faster than waiting for an oven to come to temperature.”

”You’re using more energy than the hob method,” says the narrator.

”The egg you lifted out looked runny on top with uncooked white,” someone observed, adding that a perfect poached egg can be made by creating a vortex in simmering water using white vinegar.

