You’ve been pouring champagne incorrectly – here’s how to reduce the amount of foam.

You’ve been pouring champagne incorrectly – a simple trick can significantly reduce the amount of foam.

EVEN THOUGH this New Year’s Eve appears to be a little bleak due to the rising cases of Covid-19, it’s still a good idea to toast the new year with a glass of champagne.

Yes, the best part about drinking champagne is popping the cork and watching the foam spill out, but that’s the wrong way to do it.

Margaret Schindel, a party expert, wrote for Delishably that it all comes down to choosing the right glass, chilling it for the right amount of time, and opening it properly.

Champagne should be served in a white wine glass, not a flout.

“It doesn’t let in enough oxygen to ‘open up’ the champagne and doesn’t expose enough surface area for the aroma to reach the nose,” says the flout.

Use stemmed glasses to keep the champagne cooler for longer.

Chill your champagne until it reaches 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you keep it in the fridge for more than three or four days, the flavor and aroma will deteriorate.

You shouldn’t open the bottle until you’re ready to pour it.

To properly open a chilled champagne bottle, follow these five steps:

Although popping the cork may appear to be harmless, it is actually very dangerous and destroys the effervescence of your drink.

Pour it into the glass by holding the bottle by the base and the glass by the stem.

Pour it slowly at a 45-degree angle, with the bottle neck barely touching the glass.

It’s time to celebrate now that you’ve mastered the art of champagne pouring.