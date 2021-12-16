You’ve been pouring your ketchup incorrectly – there’s a simple method for getting it out quickly EVERY time.

You’ve been pouring ketchup incorrectly – there’s a simple way to get it out quickly EVERY time.

In our cupboards, we all have a bottle of the red stuff.

Have you ever noticed a small number 57 on the Heinz bottle neck?

A number 57 can be seen above the label, just below the neck, if you look closely.

It’s also engraved on glass bottles, which raises the number on the bottle.

Some people believe the number refers to the various Heinz sauces, but it has another meaning.

It might just be the sweet spot to tap for a consistent portion of ketchup.

Heinz claims that the spot is ideal for tapping on the bottle when trying to get ketchup out.

The number 57 is placed in a strategic location for a very important reason.

Despite the fact that the company offers more than 60 different products, HJ Heinz thought the number 57 was magical and lucky, so he coined the slogan “57 Varieties” in 1896.

Heinz now produces over 5,700 products, but the company is still known for its “57 Varieties.”

“To quickly release Heinz Tomato Ketchup from its glass bottle, apply a firm tap to the spot marked ’57’ on the neck label,” they explained on their website’s trivia section.

So, there you have it.

