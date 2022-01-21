You’ve been preparing steak incorrectly… A Michelin-starred chef reveals the five steps you must follow, including the use of a smoking pan.

You’ve been cooking steak incorrectly… a Michelin-starred chef reveals five essential steps, including the use of a smoking pan.

STEAK is a classic that many people can’t imagine their dinner tables without – but there’s a lot more to it than just putting a piece of meat on the pan.

There are a few key steps to remember when preparing the perfect, mouth-watering steak, according to a Michelin-star chef.

Beverly Hills’ Hilary Henderson shared the Do’s and Don’ts with Robb Report.

When it comes to steak, a lot of it has to do with the meat itself – Hilary explained that there’s a reason why steak tastes better in a restaurant.

Most restaurants have a relationship with meat purveyors, whether it’s a specific farm or a person who hand-picks cuts.

This means they’ll get the best meat money can buy.

This, she claimed, can be easily accomplished by befriending a friendly neighborhood butcher or a butcher at the grocery store.

What’s good that day, for example?

What would they get for themselves if they had the money?

When will the next delivery arrive?

“Because someone in that profession has to be very enthusiastic about what they do and have a lot of knowledge.”

”Learn about them.”

Another tip is to have someone with you at all times, especially when browsing the aisles can seem like an endless task.

When it comes to selecting the ideal cut, the chef recommends looking for grass-fed sirloins with a lot of marbling and a deep red color, which is indicative of prime beef.

Hilary also suggested bone-in cuts, which are more flavorful and juicier, even if they don’t have a lot of fat.

Hilary advised that once the item has been purchased, it is best to prepare it the same day or the next day.

The chef uses extra virgin olive oil and a spice mix of gray sea salt, coarse-ground black pepper, granulated onion, and granulated garlic to prepare the meat before cooking, according to her.

”The longer you leave it out, the closer it gets to room temperature, which means it cooks faster.”

”I’m only going to let mine sit for about 10 minutes,” she explained.

Although Hilary prefers to cook on the grill, she will also use a well-seasoned cast-iron pan or a stainless steel pan on occasion.

“I’d like my pan to get as hot as it possibly can.”

“I turn on the gas, place my pan on the stove, and drizzle a little olive oil into the pan.”

”Then, once the olive oil begins to smoke, literally smoking just before it catches fire… Just as you’re about to burst into flames…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.