You’ve been preparing your full English breakfast incorrectly – learn how to make perfect crispy bacon every time.

We’d have a full English breakfast every day of the week if we had the time and energy to pull it off.

When we do commit, however, we always go BIG, which means we’re under pressure to cook each component to absolute perfection.

However, whether it’s burnt toast, sloppy scrambled eggs, or overcooked hash browns, it’s all too easy for things to go wrong in our kitchens.

(Or any combination of the above.)

According to The Mirror, there is a “proper” order in which to cook full fry-ups.

And we’re not surprised that our haphazard method of heating everything at once and hoping for the best is deemed “wrong.”

First and foremost, because sausages, bacon, and hash browns take the longest to cook, you should prioritize them.

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan 180°C and bake the sausages and frozen hash browns for 20 minutes.

Add your bacon to a separate tray five minutes into your cooking time; the streakier it is, the better chance it has of coming out perfectly crisp.

Start on your mushrooms, eggs, and tomatoes when you have 10 minutes before your sausages, bacon, and hash browns are done.

After about five minutes of preparation, place your mushrooms on a grill plate.

Cook for two minutes on each side to avoid them becoming mushy.

Pour a splash of olive oil into the bottom of a pan and fry the eggs until the whites have set but the yolk is still runny.

Before adding your tomatoes to the grill pan, move your mushrooms to a serving dish and cover with tinfoil.

To avoid disintegration, keep them on a low heat for another two minutes.

Start heating up your baked beans on the stovetop at this point, and the contents of the oven should be almost ready.

Finally, before serving the meal, set aside at least two minutes to toast and butter your bread.

Don’t be alarmed by the prospect of it all.

Because the best part about starting with the sausages, bacon, and hash browns is that you have about 10 minutes from the time they come out of the oven to finish the rest of the meal because they retain their heat so well.

