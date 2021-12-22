You’ve been preparing your stuffing incorrectly… bake it in a muffin tin for a crispy result.

You’ve been preparing your stuffing incorrectly… bake it in a muffin tin for a crisp finish.

Does the thought of stuffing on your Christmas dinner make you salivate?

We thought it would be good with gravy.

The nine-second Tiktok, which has received over 218k views, demonstrates a new way to cook stuffing balls.

Making stuffing from scratch can be time-consuming, as even a simple sage and onion version calls for 4 onions, 10 sage leaves, 125 grams of breadcrumbs, 40 grams of butter, salt and pepper to taste, and 1 egg.

Many of us, however, will opt for a quicker solution, such as using a boxed stuffing mix or making stuffing balls from the supermarket.

Simply separate your stuffing mix into the ‘cupcake’ moulds in the tin for the new cooking method.

The muffin tins can also be used to create a cute little stuffing ‘cake’ that will wow your guests.

Before you put the stuffing mix in the tins, grease or oil them to make it easier to remove them once they’re done.

This prepares portions that you can serve as soon as they’re ready.

The video shows the raw stuffing portioned out in the muffin tin, followed by a shot of them cooked and lifted out onto a plate with meat, peas, mashed potatoes, and other vegetables.

“Oooo stuffing, get in my belly, you can’t beat a bit of stuffing man,” says the voice over as they cut into the stuffing “cake” and show the insides of the chunky vegetable mix.

