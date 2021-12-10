You’ve been putting your bra on incorrectly – an expert reveals the ‘correct’ method that won’t harm your underwear.

You’ve been putting your bra on incorrectly – an expert reveals the ‘correct’ way to avoid damaging your underwear.

THE NEXT THING WE DO EVERY MORNING, AFTER dragging ourselves out of bed, putting the kettle on, and checking our phones, is throw on any old bra.

But, in our sleep-deprived state, we’ve never thought about whether we’re putting them on correctly – until now.

Despite the fact that securing the clasp of your bra while it’s on your back is extremely difficult, the experts at lingerie store Upbra advised customers to do so.

“Please don’t hook in the band at the front of your torso and spin it around,” they said, warning people about the “wrong” way to put on their bra.

If you’re anything like us, you may have been doing a lot of damage to your underwear without even realizing it.

Oops.

“Always hook the bra in at the back to avoid twisting and deforming your bra,” they added.

If you’re having trouble doing up your bra this way, the experts have a helpful tip.

“The most effective method is to bend over slightly at the waist while hooking in the back of the bra,” they continued.

“Then scoop your breasts into each cup with your hands.”

“Each breast should be fully encased in the cup, with no spillage over the sides or top.”

“If you have spillage or gapping, a different size bra may be required.”

If you want to measure your bra size at home, all you need is a non-padded bra and a tape measure in inches.

To begin, measure around the bottom of the bra’s band directly under the bust, making sure the tape is extremely tight.

Round up the measurement in inches to the nearest inch.

If the size is an even number, multiply it by four, and if it is an odd number, multiply it by five to get your back size.

Then, with the tape measure across your bust, measure in inches once more, rounding to the nearest inch.

Cup size is determined by the difference in inches between the two.

For example, a one-inch difference would result in an A, a B, a C, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD, a DD,

So, if your back measurement is 34 inches and your bust measurement is 37 inches, you are a 34C.

