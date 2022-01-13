You’ve been putting your hair up incorrectly – the proper way will give you a voluminous ponytail in two simple steps.

You’ve been putting your hair up incorrectly; the right way will give you a voluminous ponytail in two simple steps.

HOW MANY TIMES have you pulled your hair back into a ponytail only to have it look drab and sloppy?

In just two steps, a hairstylist has revealed how to achieve a sleek but voluminous ponytail.

In a TikTok video, hairstylist Amber-Rose Peake demonstrated the amazing trick that gives her an elevated look every time.

She started by splitting her long hair in half and tying it up in a half-up style.

She then grabbed the loose bottom part of her hair and split it in half again after securing that half with a hair tie.

She wrapped both pieces around her half-updo and tied them on top.

The hairstylist spread the top part over the bottom one, and there you have it!

Her hair was left in a stunning high ponytail with a lot of volume.

Amber-Rose went on to say that she always blow-dries her hair upside down to make it look voluminous.

This would lift the roots and prevent them from looking flat.

Don’t worry if you’re afraid of having staticky hair.

All you need is a dryer sheet, according to a woman who previously shared how she gets rid of static after putting her hair up in a ponytail.

Yes, like the ones you put in the dryer to keep your clothes from staticking.

Simply pull your hair back into a ponytail and swish the dryer sheet down your hair’s length.

The static will vanish in a flash.

You must, however, ensure that the sheet is completely fresh.

